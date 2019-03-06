REVIEW: Ben Shemie, A Skeleton

Ben Shemie, A Skeleton (Hands in the Dark)

The debut solo LP by Suuns singer Ben Shemie is distinctly different from the more raucous strides of his band, but sometimes shares a similar proclivity for turning up the tension with propulsive progressions and shrill sounds that sometimes test a listener’s patience. Much of the album will be new territory for Suuns fans, however — tracks evolve at varying paces, introducing beats and vocals sometimes, but not always. Occasionally it’s just noise, but the album’s “pop” classification on Soundcloud is appropriate as the songs are rarely ambient. The best tracks are indecisive, hitting you with catchy hooks before easing into starry sonic tableaux.

7.5/10 Trial Track: “Differently”