REVIEW: Anemone, Beat My Distance

Anemone, Beat My Distance (Royal Mountain)

What separates Chloé Soldevila and the gang from other practitioners of cheery and trippy psychedelic pop is their ability to lock into a groove and keep the party going. That’s not to say the songs themselves don’t come packed with catchy elements, but every so often on Beat My Distance, usually when a song appears about done, the band hits on a flow so undeniable, all they can do is let the guitars wail and ride out the outro in an unhurried way. Try standing still when that happens. 8/10 Trial Track: “Sunshine (Back to the Start)”