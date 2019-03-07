It’s ’90s nostalgia week in Montreal

Unfortunately there are some hot shows happening this week that were so scorching, they sold out. Perhaps the dormancy of killer show over the past couple of months has forced people’s hands to buy tickets in advance? This week includes a gig from the band who put out last year’s best record, and if you love the left-of-the dial sounds of the late ’80s and ’90s, there are three bonafide classic bands coming through town — one in particular better sell out as they put out the catchiest power pop record of the ’90s.

Thursday: If you’re hoping to get a chance to check out the new solo joint by Brandt, Bauer and Frick’s Daniel Brandt at Casa and are showing up early to catch Parker Shper, you’re in for a real treat because just like an Easter Crème Egg the best part is in the middle with the ooey gooey sounds of Beaver Sheppard. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $15

Friday: Easily one of the best gigs of the week will be our local psych warlords the Besnard Lakes who will pack them in at l’Esco. Better show up early if you want to squeeze into this one. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $15

For a night that promises to be filled with “high octane rock and roll punk,” you will want to get into la Sala Rossa’s basement (la Sotterenea) for Destruction Derby with the Rejectors and Sinkin’ Feelings. 4848 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $7

After your fill at la Sotterenea, you can keep your punk rock rollin’ down at North Star when DJ duo the Punk Police put the tilt in our game. 3908 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., free

Saturday: My tie for the big pick of the week would definitely be a rare show from power pop geniuses Teenage Fanclub. When most boners were getting their crowd surf on to Nevermind, the ’Fannies put out a clearly superior record called Bandwagonesque. Download it now and see you at the bar — if it isn’t already sold out by the time you read this. 57 Prince-Arthur E., 8 p.m., $27/$30

Those gothic kooks Brusque Twins release their new jammer Obsess (which they promise is a record and not a perfume) with Dregqueen and a DJ set by Xarah Dion. Turbo Haüs (2040 St-Denis), 8 p.m., $10

If you were planning on seeing the Born of Osiris show with Chelsea Grin, Make Them Suffer and Kingdom of Giants at Fairmount tonight, the gig is sold out, but fear not! The entire bill has arranged an additional matinee this afternoon. 5240 Parc, 1-5 p.m., $29.50

Sunday: Woah! Being a Sonic Youth fanatic and being more than smitten with Kim Gordon’s sultry swoon side of things, her new jammer Body/Head has sure got me hot under the collar. Opening up on this debut night of Body/Head’s two-night stint at Sala is Myriam Gendron. 4848 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $30/$35

Monday: Body/Head finish up their two-night stint at Sala with Gashrat opening. 4848 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $30/$35

My second tie for my big pick gig of the week is Daughters, who released the best record of 2018 (You Won’t Get What You Want). Opening are fierce locals Big/Brave as well as Container, but if you don’t have tickets for this gigger at Fairmount you’re fugged because it is well sold out.

Tuesday: One of the longest running show series in the city, Deadly Mardis DIY at Rockette, keeps on chugging with Whoresun and Nuage Flou. 4479 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $5

Wednesday: Finally if you want a chance to catch two bonafide legends in one night you should see Weezer and the Pixies at the Bell Centre, where a ton of ex-hip people will be thanking Allah that this is a seated event. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 7 p.m., $41.50+

Current Obsession: Royal Trux, White Stuff

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com