Monday, March 11

As part of the ongoing Art Souterrain festival and Concordia’s Art Matters event, Sites of Embodied Silence looks at silence as a response to political and social issues. The exhibition, featuring work by a dozen artists, opens today, runs through March 22 and has a vernissage on Thursday, March 14. Galerie VAV (1395 René-Lévesque W.), 9 a.m.–9 p.m.

The closing night of feminist film festival Les Filministes is taking place at Ausgang Plaza. They will be screening Dutch filmaker Sophie Dros’s Genderbende along with three shorts from Québec, Nepal and the US. All of the film will be presented with French subtitles. 6524 St-Hubert, 4:30 p.m., $7

The Jeff Louch Trio continue their stint at Furco for the bar’s Jazz Nights. The trio experiments with a wurlitzer and synths to play versions of pop, rock and hip hop standards. 425 Mayor, 6 p.m., free

Blue Dog’s Monday night comedy event There’s Something Funny Going On returns from a winter hiatus with host Mason Rost, headliner Amanda McQueen and additional comics including Shawn Stenhouse, Aseem Halbe and Michelle Dominique. Bonus: drink special and free snacks. 3958 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., PWYC

Regular Monday night event Moon Nite Groov moves to a new venue, Cabaret Berlin. DJs Matt Cerf, My Name First and Sebastien Dion will be playing. 1661 St-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $5

