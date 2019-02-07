Thursday, Feb. 7

Weeknight
Monthly event MTL Design Club is having a meet-up with talks by local designers Audrée Lapierre of FFunction and Alexandre Saumier Demers and Malcolm McCormick of 2 Lettreurs. Food and drinks will be served. Shopify offices (490 de la Gauchetière), 6 p.m., $10
Check out the vernissage for Ouvert à tous/Open to All, the new solo exhibition by Montreal illustrator, graphic designer and nostalgia tweaker MC Marquis at Station 16. 3523 St-Laurent, 6–9 p.m.
Two singer-songwriters headline at the Rialto tonight: Regina’s Andy Shauf and Haley Heynderickx of Portland, Oregon. 5723 Parc, 8 p.m., $30/$35
Brooklyn dark/new wave group Weeknight are playing Brasserie Beaubien with ambient openers St Louis and local synth-pop group Hand Wing. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $10/$13
Local producer/DJs from different spheres, namely house bro Akufen and dancehall specialist Poirier, get together at Datcha for a party that should prove to be poppin’. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., free
For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.
