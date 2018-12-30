Sunday, Dec. 30

Billy Kenny

Grumman 78 is prepping an all-afternoon dim sum event with chefs Harry Paul Toussaint, Audrey Dufresne and Simon Mathys (of Manitoba Restaurant) at their kitchen. Cheap wine is also on the menu. They recommend reserving in advance and arriving early — supplies are limited. 630 de Courcelle, 12–7 p.m., entry free

Cinéma Moderne hosts a matinée screening of the Chilly Gonzales biopic Shut Up and Play the Piano. The film documents his trajectory from Montreal to the Berlin underground scene and beyond. 5150 St-Laurent, 12:30 p.m., $11.50

The Centre des Musiciens du Monde is having their weekly Sunday klezmer jam. At the beginning of the night, klezmer group Ichka will be teaching the public songs from the repertoire; all skill levels are accepted. 5043 St-Dominique, 7 p.m., price unlisted

Whether or not you’re planning to party publicly on NYE, if you’re looking to dance and drink and be merry tonight, you’ve got options: both Datcha and Salon Daomé are holding festive editions of their weekly Sunday parties, namely Datcha Sundays with Adam Solomon, Daura and Doc’trin (98 Laurier W., 10 p.m., price unlisted) and Lofthanza with special guests Rusty Faders and ana+one (4465 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $5 before midnight/$7). Meanwhile, I Love Neon and Conkrete MTL present a party at Newspeak centred around a three-hour DJ set by British producer/songwriter/vocalist Billy Kenny (who released his debut LP Set Me Free last month) with openers Vowels, MarcBook Pro and White (1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $20/$25).