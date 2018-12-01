Saturday, Dec. 1

Pierre Kwenders

The Other Pop-up: Holiday Edition gives space to BIPOC artists to sell their work. Proceeds from an onsite raffle will be donated to trans femme aid organization Taking What We Need. 2100 Guy #205, 1–6 p.m., free entry

The crew behind monthly Moonshine parties are launching their second mixtape SMS for Location Vol. II with a pop-up shop at Off the Hook — expect “exclusive products and experiences,” an installation by Boycott and music by Petit piment, Pierre Kwenders and Odile Myrtil. For more on the mixtape and parties, see our interview with Kwenders here. 4357 St-Laurent, 2–6 p.m., free

Diving Bell Social Club hosts Life on Mars, a David Bowie tribute wherein eight Montreal bands will play their favourite Bowie songs, including what is billed as a one-time-only appearance by the Diving Bell House Band. 3956 St-Laurent (third floor), doors 8:30 p.m., $10/$15

Ausgang Plaza is the site of tonight’s Her Montreal: All That Glitters queer dance party, with house, techno, hip hop and dancehall with DJs Crissy Ka, Montana and Janette King. 6524 St-Hubert, 10 p.m., $10/$150

If you’re on the prowl for afterhours events tonight you have two options. Cosmic Café has got local collective 00:AM and their regular Moka on the tables. Secret Location, 11 p.m.–6 a.m., $10. Promoters Inner Circle and North of Nowhere records are organizing Fracture, with DJs MMSi, anabasine, Max Mira and others. Secret Location, 11 p.m.–7 a.m., $15–$25. As usual, see the event page links we’ve included for contact and locations.

