Montreal bands mobilize for good causes

Now that November is heaving its last sigh and our streets are getting polluted with syrupy sweet Xmas carols, the benefit gigs are thankfully coming up fast and furious. Of course charity toward the unfortunate around this time of year is a given but for as long as I have been typing out this local live music thingy that you are reading, my black heart still swells with pride to see members of the local music community pitching in and helping at the roughest time of the year. There are a couple of benefits happening this week, which should prove to be as fun as they are beneficial. If you have a benefit gig coming up, hit me up so I can plug it.

Thursday: The first in benefit news is a gig at Brasserie Beaubien with Flat Teeth, Doggo, Total Betty and Neighbor’s Guitar. Your pwyc entry fee will benefit the fine folks at Taking What We Need but you are also encouraged to root around in your closet and bring some winter clothes to the gig. These clothes can save lives and will be distributed to the less fortunate braving the winter temperatures by the Wolf Pack Street Patrol. 73 Beaubien E., 8 p.m., $5–$10 PWYC/NOTAFLOF

For a night of Riot Grrrl-influenced punk rawk you can feel safe in the pit at l’Esco with the Lef7overs, Pussy Stench and Charogne, while DJ Mathieu Beauséjour plays those rare K Records b-sides. 4461 St-Denis, 9:30 p.m., $10

For a night of truly bitchin’ garage rock, you can make it down to the recently relaunched Turbo Haüs to catch Primitive Hands, Sinkin’ Feelings and Technicolor Blood. 2040 St-Denis, 8:30 p.m., $8

Friday: Turbo Haüs keeps things chugging over the weekend with ex-Sainte Catherines and all-around good dude Hugo Mudie with his good buds la Carabine and Teenage X. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $12

Saturday: A truly rad night that should perfectly showcase the beating heart of the Montreal DIY community is happening at la Plante: it’ll be an evening of solo electronic and experimental pop performances by Co/ntry’s main duder and poké mon Beaver Sheppard with Suuns main man Ben Shemie, Pinc Lincolns, Emilie Payeur, John Shape and Seulement. Secret location, 9:30 p.m., $10/PWYC

Those of you who like to dance like mad and know what Northern Soul, soul boys and second wave mod is will definitely want to keep the faith at Casa for the third edition of the Heart of Montreal Soul Club. Definitely look sharp and get ready to dance. If you dig Jonathan Toubin’s Night Train nights you’re sure to love this. 4873 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

For a night of post-hardcore, check out Milanku as they launch their new jammer with Jet Black at Turbo Haüs. Remember, Turbo Haüs shows are early and over by 11 p.m. After the gig I’ll keep things spinning with a DJ set featuring post-punk, punk, soul and all that other good shit. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $12

Monday: A benefit for Moisson Montreal is happening at l’Esco with Thrash la Reine and the local band with the absolutely best name, Boycottage. 4461 St-Denis, 9p.m., $10

Tuesday: One of the longest running nights of free form experimental music, Mardi Spaghetti, continues to get its skronk on with duos Atkinson and MacSween and Mills and Hong. 5490 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $5–$10 suggested donation

In this week’s sold out show announcement, if you didn’t get tickets for the incredible telecaster-fuelled jazz of the Julian Lage Trio at l’Esco, you blew it as it will be packed with tweed suits with elbow pads. If you dig Nels Cline, Marc Ribot and Jim Campilongo, do yourself a favor and check out his YouTube videos. The man is a monster of the fret board.

As of this writing, the Cult Leader show at Turbo Haüs has not sold out, but now that I’m giving it the Hammer bump, it’s sure to be packed. If you can get in you can also check out Primitive Weapons and Godmother. Remember, this is an early show, so don’t fuggitup. 2040 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $13

Current Obsession: Black Flag, Live at Mabuhay Gardens 1/9/81

