Wednesday, Nov. 14

Centre-Sud bar le Cheval Blanc is hosting their second annual IPA mini-festival. Four Québec microbreweries’ products will be featured, Auval Brewing, Brasserie du Bas-Canada, Brasserie Dunham, and Maltstrom Microbrasserie. Attendees can purchase 5 oz. samples of all four for $10. The event also runs tomorrow. 809 Ontario E., 3 p.m.—8 p.m.

The ongoing Mundial music festival presents a showcase of Indigenous acts featuring artists from Canada, Sweden and Australia. L’Escogriffe (4461 St-Denis), 3:45 p.m., free

The Fine Arts Museum is organizing a 5 à 9 for their Calder expo. The night includes a visit of the exhibit and a musical performance by the William Régnier trio. The Calder mobiles will also be set in motion by an expert handler. Beer and cocktails will be on sale (cards only, no cash). 1380 Sherbrooke W., 5 p.m., $23 (free for “VIP” members).

Arcade Fire’s Richard Reed Parry is in residency at the SAT, filling the Satosphere dome with the sound of his new solo record, Quiet River of Dust tonight through Saturday, and again from Nov. 20 to 24. Parry will be accompanied by musicians including Laurel Sprengelmeyer (aka Little Scream) and Parry’s Bell Orchestre bandmate Stefan Schneider. 1201 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $31.25/$26.75 students/$71.25 with dinner at SAT Foodlab

Showcasing a long list of (mostly) local acts representing genres from rock, punk and metal to hip hop, electronic and pop with shows all over town, M for Montreal is the music festival for followers of this city’s scene. Included in the program this year is our November issue’s cover star Zach Zoya, who plays on Friday. The festival (which runs through Saturday) kicks off tonight with the Garrys, Partner and Hubert Lenoir at la Sala Rossa. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $22.50 SOLD OUT (tickets may be available here)