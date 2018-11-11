Graham Van Pelt
Ausgang Plaza is hosting yet another ephemeral boutique (pop-up, but it sounds so much nicer in French, doesn’t it?). Clothing brand De L’île will be selling their wares and making warm weather drinks ironically. 6524 St-Hubert, 12 p.m., free (RSVP online)
Mile Ex’s Metatron Press is organizing a reading of their recently published works. Nine authors including a handful from New York City will be reading. There will also be a cash bar. Studio A (7080 Alexandra), 8 p.m., $5 (free if you purchase a book)
Weakened Friends of Portland, Maine sound like alt-rock from 20 years back. You can catch them at Casa del Popolo, along with Brooklyn’s Nervous Dater, locals Laureate and Hildegard of New Orleans. Casa del Popolo (4873 St-Laurent), 8:30 p.m., $10
Oklahoma new-wave inspired indie band Broncho are touring their new record Bad Behaviour. They will be playing Bar le Ritz PDB tonight along with local garage-rockers Lemongrab. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $15/$20
Onetime Montreal scenester Graham Van Pelt (now a Toronto guy) is launching his new Arbutus Records release Time Travel with a live set at Datcha. Opening will be Pascale Project (also playing live) and DJ David Shaw. 98 Laurier W., 10 p.m., $8 (advance)
For more concert recommendations, see our Music Listings and this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.
No Replies to "Sunday, Nov. 11"