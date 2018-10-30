Tuesday, Oct. 30

Vivek Shraya

If you missed out on the Festival du Nouveau Cinéma this year Cinéma Moderne is screening all of the prize-winning shorts from the fest tonight. Directors Miryam Charles and Meryam Joobeur will be attending. 5150 St-Laurent, 6:30 p.m., $11.50

University of the Streets Café is organizing a public conversation on gentrification which asks “Should people with money decide what our neighbourhoods are like?”. Hassan El Asri of Regroupement Information Logement and Eduardo Della Foresta of of Projet Logement Montréal will be the guest speakers. Batiment 7 (1900 Le Ber), 7 p.m., free

McGill’s Institute for Gender, Sexuality and Gender Studies is hosting a book launch for author and artist Vivek Shraya’s new book I’m Afraid of Men. She will also be screening a selection of her past audiovisual work. Room 232, Leacock Building (855 Sherbrooke W), 7 p.m., free (registration required)

80s alt-rock and (occasionally) children’s music band They Might Be Giants—might—be playing Théâtre Fairmount tonight (we’re just kidding, they totally are). 5240 Parc, 8 p.m., $35.95–$39.25

Montreal “indie swamp rock” artist Kandle launches her new record Holy Smoke with an all ages show at MTelus. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $21/$23

Improv collective Kalmunity hosts a Halloween House Party that pays tribute to iconic figures in the realm of deep and soulful house, Masters at Work, with prizes for best solo, duo.group and throwback costumes. Petit Campus (57 Arthur E.), doors 9 p.m., $10

