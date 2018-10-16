Tuesday, Oct. 16

Phil Collins

As part of their Ciné-Campus series, Université de Montréal screens Crystal Moselle’s Skate Kitchen (today and tomorrow, same times), a film about female skateboarders in NYC that blurs the lines between documentary and fiction. See our interview with Moselle here. 2332 Edouard-Montpetit, J.A. DeSève Pavilion, 6th floor, 4:45 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., $5/$4 for students

The Centre CLARK is having a 30th anniversary expo/vernissage. They have put their archives on display, and are offering a cocktail. Afterwards, they’ll be screening Claude Laflamme’s 1998 documentary La république des beaux-arts with the director present and hosting a discussion on artists’ revolts in the late ’60s in Montreal. This should be of interest for anyone who’s into local art history. 5455 Clark, 5 p.m., free

Phil Collins is still alive, and bringing his Not Dead Yet tour to the Bell Centre tonight. The show is sold out but you can always try to get a ticket second-hand online. 1909 Avenue-des-Canadiens, 6:30 p.m.

Amateur illustrators of all skill levels are invited to Gallery Parfois’s Tuesday Night Life Drawing. BYO materials and BYOB. 4064 St-Laurent, 7 p.m.

Stock Bar hosts The Violet Hour, an evening of short readings by LGBTQ writers. 1171 Ste-Catherine E., 7 p.m., $5/PWYC

The Stones Throw Records touring showcase comes to Bar le Ritz PDB with four acts who’ve released their debut records this year. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8:30 p.m., $13/$15

