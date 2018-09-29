Saturday, Sept. 29

Ben Coda

As part of today’s Journée de la Culture events (and under the influence of the Utopie Radicali: Florence 1966-1976 exhibition), the CCA invites kids ages 5 to 13 (and their parents) to participate in a radical-furniture workshop called Futurniture. 1920 Baile (Shaughnessy House), 10 a.m.–2 p.m., free

Etsy Montreal is organising a two-day made in Québec creative market this weekend at Technopole Angus. Dozens of local artisans will be selling their wares. 2600, William-Tremblay.

It’s the fourth day of POP Montreal and we’ve got loads of show recommendations here and here. Among the many other POP events that are happening — and that don’t involve live music — are a number of POP Symposium talks on interesting topics like Gentrification: The Role of Artists in Changing Neighbourhoods, Examining the Streaming Economy, Fostering Inclusive Spaces and Scenes and Has the Festival Bubble Burst?

Awsum Kulture and Alpaka Productions are bringing prominent UK techno DJ Ben Coda to town along with his new project Nanoplex. The event runs until the sun comes up. 500 Alphonse-D-Roy, 10 p.m.—10 a.m., $20—$35

It’s that time of month again. Moonshine are organization their regular afro-hours all-night dance party. Follow the link here and text the number for the location. Secret Location,11 p.m. $15

