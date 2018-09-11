REVIEW: Jazz Cartier, Fleurever

Jazz Cartier, Fleurever (Universal)

Jazz Cartier has a rare presence. On his major label debut, the Canadian rapper never loses sight of the building blocks that helped shape him. His high energy should appeal to “mumble rap” fans, yet his razor-sharp lyrical abilities put him on a different playing field from his contemporaries. Collectives such as OVO and XO have built what can now be defined as a Toronto Sound: moody, melodic and rich in aesthetic. Cartier disregards all that, however, striving instead to lead the sound of his city in a ferocious direction. 7/10 Trial Track: “Which One”