PHOTOS: That Osheaga style

Every year sees new trends in festival style, and in this city, Osheaga is the place where music lovers flaunt their fashion sense. Being an outdoor summer event, with temperatures in the 30s and high humidity en plus, there were of course lots of practical summer standbys among the clothes and accessories we saw, but some festivalgoers stepped it up. Among the trends this year (which you may or may not see in the gallery below) were white crocheted pants, sheer black belted dresses over black lingerie and bustier/kimono combos on the ladies, matching patterned shortsleeved shirts and shorts on the guys and one-pieces on all genders.

Here are the looks that caught our eye this year: