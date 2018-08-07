August 7, 2018
Style

PHOTOS: That Osheaga style

By

Every year sees new trends in festival style, and in this city, Osheaga is the place where music lovers flaunt their fashion sense. Being an outdoor summer event, with temperatures in the 30s and high humidity en plus, there were of course lots of practical summer standbys among the clothes and accessories we saw, but some festivalgoers stepped it up. Among the trends this year (which you may or may not see in the gallery below) were white crocheted pants, sheer black belted dresses over black lingerie and bustier/kimono combos on the ladies, matching patterned shortsleeved shirts and shorts on the guys and one-pieces on all genders.

Here are the looks that caught our eye this year:

  • image img_20180803_192314_1-jpg
  • image img_20180803_191439-jpg
  • image img_20180804_172106-jpg
  • image img_20180804_162218_1-jpg
  • image img_20180804_163822-jpg
  • image img_20180804_161625-jpg
  • image img_20180803_192053_1-jpg
  • image img_20180805_193052_1-jpg
  • image img_20180803_193929-jpg
  • image img_20180804_162912-jpg
  • image img_20180803_174111-jpg
  • image img_20180804_161251-jpg
  • image img_20180803_191641_1-jpg
  • image img_20180804_161922-jpg
  • image img_20180803_193521-jpg
  • image img_20180805_185831-jpg
  • image img_20180805_185922-jpg
  • image img_20180804_163612-jpg
  • image img_20180803_194222-jpg
  • image img_20180804_151627-jpg

No Replies to "PHOTOS: That Osheaga style"