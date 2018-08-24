Friday, Aug. 24



NDG Off the Wall. Photo by Tristan A. Brand

If you’re already dreading the inevitable cold, grey stretch of Montreal winter you might want to stop by Plantzy’s end of summer sale this weekend and pick up some tropical plants to keep the greenery alive in the coming months. Plus, they offer free repotting services if you bring your own planter. 5445 Gaspé #333, 12–8 p.m., free

The ninth annual edition of the NDG Off the Wall film event goes down in Girouard Park, where 16 short narratives, mini-docs, music videos and cartoons will be projected. Each piece in the 100-minute program has a connection to the West End hood, whether by content, cast or crew. 3500 Girouard, 8–10 p.m., free, BYO blankets, chairs etc

Specialists in international underground cabaret music Orkestar Kriminal launch their new record Ryobra at la Sala Rossa with opener Geoff Berner. (For more about the band, see our interview with frontwoman Giselle Webber here.) 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $12/$15

Come out and show your support for local promoter Analogue Addiction, as they celebrate their fifth anniversary at l’Esco with Toronto grunge-rockers FRIGS, NYC’s Grim Streaker and Montreal’s own Pottery. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $12/$15

In conjunction with POP Montreal, the Mutek festival’s Nocturne 3 brings an eclectic line-up of danceable beats to SAT. The line-up of acts from Berlin, Montreal and beyond includes Errorsmith, Machine Woman, Toulouse Low Trax and Ramzi. 1201 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $38

For more concert recommendations, consult our Music Listings and see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.