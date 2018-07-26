Thursday, July 26



Deafheaven. Photo by Jen Cray

Queb rap stars Alaclair Ensemble play an alley show in Hochelaga, with bouffe and cold beer to complete the block party vibe. Ruelle Gaboury/Parc Morgan (4316 Ste-Catherine E.), 5–8 p.m., free

Local artists and designers Joe Rocca, Laugh by Lafaille, LUCY, and Alexis Thuderslash have teamed up to host a pop-up shop today at Aire Commune. Stop by to shop, grab a bite from one of the onsite food trucks, and stick around for a DJ set by GrandBuda. 5705 Gaspé, 5 p.m., free

Black metal, shoegaze and post-rock collide on Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, the latest, fourth album by San Francisco’s Deafheaven with openers Drab Majesty and Uniform. Théâtre Fairmount (5240 Parc), 8 p.m., $25/$28

Slut Island makes its way back from NDG to present the first show of the festival’s final weekend. Catch a experimental-noise line up featuring Eliza Kavtion, Corazón De Robota, D.Blavatsky and Girl Circles at Bar le Ritz. The festival runs until Sunday and you can check out the full festival line-up here. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8:30 p.m., $10

Among the tons of Just for Laughs shows happening tonight, TV/film/podcast comic Chris Gethard will perform the first of two solo shows as part of OFF JFL (the other one is happening at the same venue and time on Saturday) — he’ll also be recording his Beautiful Stories From Anonymous People podcast tomorrow night. For more about Gethard and his JFL shows, see our interview with him here. Mainline Theatre (3997 St-Laurent), 10:30 p.m., $24.57

