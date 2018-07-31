The low-down on this weekend’s Osheaga afterparties

Smokepurpp

Osheaga is widely regarded as one of the most fun weekends in Montreal. Our own personal Coachella, the festival draws international talent to Parc Jean-Drapeau for three days of nonstop musical madness.

For those looking to keep the party pumping long after the final acts of the evening, Osheaga is also known to draw some noteworthy nightlife events over the course of the weekend. With so much selection, where should you go? Here are some of our top picks for the best (official and unofficial) Osheaga afterparties:

Say what you want about “Mumble Rap,” but the sub-genre is a sure shot way to get a crowd feeling rowdy. Among two of the movement’s most notable figures are Smokepurpp and KILLY, who co-headline what is sure to be a rambunctious affair at MTELUS. 59 Ste-Catherine E., Friday, Aug. 3, 11 p.m., $26.75

New City Gas have yet to reveal the line-ups for their two post-Osheaga events. If last year’s billings of Diplo and Tory Lanez are any indication, expect A-list talent at an unpredictable venue. While it may be difficult to guess who will be performing there, it is safe to say that Travis Scott will likely not be returning after the shitshow that was his 2016 appearance there. 950 Ottawa, Friday, Aug. 3 and Saturday, Aug. 4

For a festival that draws such esteemed international talent, it could be easy to forget all of the great locals the city has to offer. However, Osheaga fights the good fight to have homegrown heat occupying the turntables in the wee hours. While Future and Young Thug producer High Klassified headlines le Belmont on Friday (4483 St-Laurent, Aug. 3, 10 p.m., $10), Ryan Playground, Robert Robert and Osheaga 2017 performer CRi bring triple trouble to Société des arts technologiques on Saturday (1201 St-Laurent, Aug. 4, 10 p.m., $14).

This year’s Fool’s Gold Day Off during MURAL just didn’t feel same without label founder A-Trak taking part. Catch one of Montreal’s finest making his return to St-Laurent Boulevard when he occupies École Privée’s wheels of steel. 1 Milton, Saturday, Aug. 4., 10 p.m., price unlisted

Unofficial afterparties are usually a big risk for such a highly coveted weekend. Following a long day of discovery, we could all use a little bit of guilty pleasure. Bar le Ritz PDB hosts back-to-back dance parties of ’80s/’90s Queens, Kylie Minogue (Friday, Aug. 3, 11 p.m., $10) and Madonna (Saturday, Aug. 4, 11 p.m., $10). 179 Jean-Talon W., Saturday

Moonshine has steadily asserted itself as a staple in Montreal nightlife culture. Every Saturday following a full moon, attendees must text a number to uncover the event’s secret location. They have been known to pull out some big guns for Osheaga, with Stones Throw’s Dam-Funk coming to headline last year. If you seek some adventure in the way you celebrate, Moonshine is the place to be. Secret location, Saturday, Aug. 4

