World-renowned Montreal comedy festival Just for Laughs has officially launched its 2025 comeback with a lineup announcement that includes Kumail Nanjiani, Tom Segura and Russell Peters.

Fortune Feimster, Mae Martin and Adam Ray are also among the comics performing at this year’s festival, which will run from July 16 to 27. Comedy fans can also look forward to the return of familiar showcases and show series such as the Just for Laughs Galas, The Nasty Show, JFL Culture Show, BRIT(ISH), Midnight Surprise and a collaboration with Roast Battle Canada. Tickets go on sale on May 12.

Last year, Just for Laughs declared bankruptcy and the festival was cancelled. The company and most of its assets were acquired by the ComediHa! comedy festival in Quebec City, which hosted a Montreal edition last summer with some English-language comics performing under the Just for Laughs banner.

Today, the new JFL President and CEO Sylvain Parent-Bédard commented on the festival’s comeback.

“Just For Laughs is back — and this moment is one of true gratitude. As we find our voice again, we do so with heart, humility, and profound gratitude. To all the artists, agents, managers, producers, broadcasters, sponsors, governments, and — more than anyone — the fans who support us and believe in the power of laughter: thank you. This return isn’t ours alone.”

