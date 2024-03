“We will miss the Just for Laughs festival in Montreal this summer”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has released a statement reacting to the news that the Just for Laughs comedy festival has cancelled its 2024 edition. The 41-year-old festival shocked Montrealers today by announcing that they have sought creditor protection to avoid bankruptcy and will be restructuring the company, seeking investors and potentially selling parts of the business.

Plante saluted the dedication of the festival’s employees — 75 of whom have reportedly just been laid off — and acknowledged the important role the festival plays in Montreal’s cultural scene.

“We will miss the Just for Laughs festival this summer. It is a flagship event on the Montreal cultural scene and in the summer programming of the Quartier des Spectacles. Hopefully, the group’s restructuring activities will allow it to make a comeback.

“Humour is an integral part of our culture and we will continue to support it. I asked the City of Montreal teams to contact the organization to assess the planned follow-up.”

C’est avec regret que j’ai appris la décision du Groupe Juste Pour Rire. Je tiens à saluer le travail et le dévouement de l’ensemble des employé-es, qui contribuent énormément au rayonnement de l’humour et de Montréal.



Le Festival Juste Pour Rire nous manquera cet été. C’est un… — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) March 5, 2024 The 2024 edition of the Just for Laughs festival is cancelled

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.