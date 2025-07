According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, Canadians are largely opposed to making concessions to Donald Trump, except for Conservatives.

63% of Canadians agree that Canada should take a “hard” approach towards negotiations with the United States going forward, refusing difficult concessions even if it means a worsening of trade relations.

Just 37% of Canadians — including a majority of Conservatives (54%) — believe Canada should instead take a “soft” approach with the United States, making difficult concessions to keep a good relationship with “our biggest trading partner.”

“Another day, another tariff threat from the Trump administration. This time, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested in a letter that Canada will be subject to a 35% tariff on all goods by Aug. 1. Prime Minister Mark Carney has thus far attempted to keep conversations cordial, striking a conciliatory tone in the face of more aggressive language from the U.S. President. For their part, most Canadians (63%) feel that, going forward in negotiations, Canada must take a hard approach and refuse difficult concessions.”

Canadians largely oppose making concessions to Donald Trump — except Conservatives

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from July 9 to 13, 2025, among a randomized sample of 1,697 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.