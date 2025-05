A majority of Conservatives don’t trust the results of Canada’s election — of course

According to a new study by Léger, a majority of Conservatives say they don’t trust that the 2025 Canadian election results are accurate.

The study found that 52% of Conservative voters fail to trust the results of the election. Just 44% believe that the results are accurate, significantly lower than the percentage of Liberal (96%), NDP (74%) and Bloc Québécois (86%) voters who say the same.

Overall, 2 in 3 Canadians (65%) say they trust that the election results are accurate, while 29% do not.

The study also found that young Canadians favoured the Liberals this election.

"Do you trust that the 2025 Canadian election results are accurate?"



All:

Trust: 65%

Don't Trust: 29%



Don't Trust Among (X) Voters:

CPC: 52%

NDP: 21%

BQ: 11%

LPC: 3%



The results are based on online research conducted from April 29 to May 1, 2025, with a representative sample of 1,502 Canadian adults 18 years of age and older from Leger’s LEO panel.

