The 18 to 34 age group proved to be among the Conservatives’ weakest demographics.

According to a post-election study by Léger, young Canadians voted for the Liberals over the Conservatives by a 7-point margin in the federal election on April 28.

45% of 18- to 34-year-olds say they voted for the Liberals this election, while 38% say they voted for the Conservatives. This proved to be among the Conservatives’ weakest demographics.

The Liberal Party also held a significant advantage over the CPC among women (+13), those living in urban areas (+12) and Canadians with a university degree (+15).

A previous Angus Reid study found that a large majority of Canadians aged 18 to 34 have a negative opinion of Pierre Poilievre.

Young Canadians favoured the Liberals this election

