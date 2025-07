The Wrexham buddies will be part of an awards ceremony during the festival’s ComedyPRO component.

Ryan Reynolds to present Rob Mac with an award in Montreal at Just for Laughs this year

Just for Laughs has announced that Ryan Reynolds will present Rob Mac with a Generation Award at the Montreal festival this year. The awards ceremony is part of Just for Laughs’ ComedyPRO component, which runs from July 23 to 25.

Rob Mac, fka Rob McElhenney, is Ryan Reynolds’ partner in co-owning the Welsh soccer club Wrexham, and is primarily known for co-starring in and executive-producing 17 seasons of the ongoing sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

For more on Just for Laughs 2025, which runs from July 16 to 27, please visit their website.

