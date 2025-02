“Is it disrespectful? Sure. So is threatening annexation.”

Don’t ever let a politician tell you who you can’t boo

François Legault, who’s made a political career out of Quebec nationalism and supporting freedom of expression against “Le Wokeisme,” wants Habs fans to be “respectful” of Americans.

My guess is Legault thinks there’s a chance of reviving the Nordiques and doesn’t want to piss off Gary Bettman.

Booing the American anthem is literally the least you can do right now. It is your constitutional right.

Is it disrespectful? Sure. So is threatening annexation.

Hearing their anthem booed might convince the Americans to get rid of their asshole president.

