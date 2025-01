What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, Jan. 14

Costume Balls: Dressing Up History 1870-1927 at the McCord Stewart Museum

Cinéma Moderne screens The Apprentice (2024)

French slam poet & singer-songwriter Grand Corps Malade plays Studio TD Jan. 15 & 17

Bad Brain Trivia at l’Hémisphère Gauche

Tuesday Night Comedy Show at McKibbin’s

