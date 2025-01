“That does not hold water. The calculation formula must absolutely be revised.”

The Quebec rental board has issued its annual rent guidelines for landlords, and this year’s recommendation is a record-high 5.9% increase. Every year, the board presents the province’s landlords with calculations of property expenses to justify rent increases.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented on the fact that this number is roughly triple the current rate of inflation in the city, which is currently 2%, saying the rental board’s formula needs to be revised.

“We know that interest rates make things difficult for many small landlords, but inflation has been even harder on renters. A record increase in rents that’s close to 6%, while inflation is 2%? That does not hold water. The calculation formula must absolutely be revised.”

The rental board’s guidelines apply to the year beginning on April 2, 2025.

The 5.9% rent increase is recommended specifically for tenants who pay for their own heat. Last year, the recommended increase for that category was 4%. For tenants in heated dwellings, the 2025 rent increase recommendations are 5.5% (electric heating), 5% (natural gas) and 4.1% (heating oil).

For information about tenants’ right to refuse rent increases, please visit the Educaloi website.

