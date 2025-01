“There’s no quicker way to get Trump to back away from tariffs than to cut off the flow of critical minerals to the U.S.”

With Canada facing the threat of the U.S. imposing 25% tariffs on all Canadian goods after Donald Trump is sworn in as president next week, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has suggested a counter-measure: withholding the flow of critical minerals from Canada to the U.S., along with imposing retaliatory tariffs.

Canada produces 34 critical minerals, such as lithium, titanium and cobalt, that are used in essential products such as mobile phones, electric car batteries, medical devices and defence applications.

“Donald Trump is not rational. You can’t discuss a plan over a meal with him. He is a bully. And bullies only understand one thing: that is strength. They also understand pain. So if he wants to pick a fight with Canada, we have to make sure it’s clear that it’s going to hurt Americans as well.

“We know that the United States needs our critical minerals. So I’m calling on all political leaders to support stopping the flow of those critical minerals into the States. There’s no quicker way to get Donald Trump to back away from tariffs than to shut off the tap on critical minerals that the U.S. very clearly needs.”

During a press conference on Monday, Singh also criticized Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre as being unable to stand up to Trump out of fear of upsetting his endorsement from Elon Musk.

You have to stand up to bullies.



Donald Trump and Elon Musk (more billionaires backing Poilievre) need our critical minerals.



If Trump attacks Canadian workers and jobs with tariffs, let’s fight for them by cutting off the flow of critical minerals to the U.S.



