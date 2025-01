Flying from Montreal to Paris with French Bee is a cheap and easy way to get there.

Flying from Montreal to Paris with French Bee: What Travelers Need to Know

A low-cost airline offering direct flights between these two great cities, French Bee, is the company you can trust if you’re looking for a cheap and comfortable flight from Montreal to Paris. French Bee has a good price, which means you will not pay more for a fast, easy journey to the French capital, but still enjoy basic travel comforts.

What is French Bee?

French Bee (founded in 2016) is a long-haul French low-cost airline. French Bee is a member of Groupe Dubreuil and as such it is extremely well-versed in the airline business. The company wants to provide cheap air travel at a reasonable service and comfort level. Even though French Bee is no-frills, there are many levels of service that passengers can avail of depending on their preferences. The airline’s contemporary fleet and efficient operations have made it known for its safe, inexpensive travel. Learn more about French Bee.

Flight Route: Montreal to Paris

French Bee flies between Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) and Paris-Orly Airport (ORY). The flight is around 7 hours and 30 minutes, and the flights are non-stop, and convenient. The direct flight means there are no layovers or connecting flights needed for a smoother flight to Paris.

Fare Classes and Options

French Bee gives a choice of various fares that the traveler can decide for himself, as per his/her price range and preferences. The airline’s cost structure is created for the needs of budget and convenience travelers:

Basic Class:

It’s the Basic Class that is the cheapest (one carry-on bag is provided). You can buy extra services like checked luggage and meals for passengers.

Smart Class:

Smart Class provides a checked bag, seats and entertainment on board. This is a compromise between value and convenience.

Premium Class:

Premium Class is the most luxurious with more legroom, priority boarding, two checked bags and complimentary meals. It is made for people who want to fly more extravagantly.

In-Flight Experience

In-flight on French Bee is dependent on the class of the fare. Basic Class passengers can purchase meals and entertainment onboard and Smart and Premium Classes passengers get free meals and entertainment. The airline has new planes with good enough seats that you will feel comfortable. But the thing about French Bee is that it is a budget airline, and its services aren’t quite as wide as the full-service airlines.

For more on in-flight comfort, read articles by Skytrax here.

Baggage Policies

French Bee’s baggage regulations are clear and per class:

Basic Class: Carry-on (up to 12kg). Checked baggage is free for an additional charge.

Smart Class: One carry-on and one checked bag (max. 23kg).

Premium Class: One carry-on and two checked bags (up to 23kg), priority boarding.

There are baggage charges for extra/oversized bags. Check the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for more baggage rules here.

Why Choose French Bee?

There are a number of services French Bee provides for customers who are traveling from Montreal to Paris with French Bee, for example:

Affordable Prices: French Bee is a popular company with cheap rates so anyone can visit Paris without spending much money.

Direct Flights: Montreal Paris Non-stop Flights from Montreal, No Layover or Connections for Fast Travel from Montreal to Paris.

Modern Fleet: French Bee operates Airbus A350 aircraft, which are very fuel efficient and quieter cabin for a better experience on the road. To learn more about the Airbus A350, travelers can read here from Airbus.

Green Solution: The airline is working towards being more carbon neutral through fuel efficient aircraft which has low environmental footprint. You can find out more about sustainable aviation here from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Paris-Orly Airport (ORY)

Those passengers will arrive at Paris-Orly Airport, about 13 km from the city center. Orly is a bit less crowded than other major Paris airports and is more comfortable to arrive at. Orly / Accès to Centre Paris From Orly, you can take taxis, shuttles, the Orlyval light rail line which connects to the Paris Métro.

Travel Tips

Travel Documents: Ensure to bring valid passport for traveling overseas. Citizens of Canada and the United States are allowed to stay 90 days in France without a visa as tourists.

Currency: There is the Euro (€) in Paris, so bring some local money to make small purchases. Card payments are accepted all over the city.

Time Zone: Paris is 6 hours ahead of Montreal, so make a plan.

Conclusion

Flying from Montreal to Paris with French Bee is a cheap and quick way to get there. French Bee is a modern airline, cheap, and offers flights from Montreal to Paris. The airline does a low cost model but, you are sure to get an enjoyable ride. French Bee, a convenient option for the Parisian visitor who wants to make a business trip or travel on holiday.