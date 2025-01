The city’s first tribute-screening of a Lynch film since his passing last week.

David Lynch fans in Montreal who are mourning the loss of the great American filmmaker can gather tonight at the city’s first tribute-screening of a Lynch film since his passing last week. Artloft Cinema Soirée is screening Lost Highway (1997) at their space in Mile End.

4152 St-Laurent

Jan. 22, 2025

Doors 8:45 p.m., movie 9 p.m.

PWYC

BYOB

Green-friendly

Free popcorn

Artloft, which is best known for hosting stand-up comedy events on Fridays, is taking a break from its weekly film screening after tonight, until Feb. 12.

For more on Artloft, please visit their website.

