Traditional lion and dragon dances will mark the start of the Year of the Snake on Saturday, with more festivities in the area all week.

Montreal’s Chinatown district is marking the Lunar New Year with a parade on Saturday, Feb. 1 and more festivities — including art installations and a celebration of Chinese cuisine — already underway and continuing in the area through Sunday, Feb. 2. The event is a joint effort between the city, the Asian Night Market and MURAL festival.

Parade-goers can expect dragon and lion dances “symbolizing strength, wisdom and good fortune.” The parade on Saturday begins at the corner of St-Laurent and René-Levesque at 11 a.m. and runs through 1 p.m. Festivities highlighting traditional performances are happening on Sunday, Feb. 2 from 11:30 a.m. till 2 p.m.

“This celebration brings together more than 30 community organizations, highlighting the strength and unity of our community. Get ready for a memorable event.”

For more on Lunar New Year Parade and other festivities in Montreal’s Chinatown, please see the event page.

A post shared by MURAL Festival (@muralfestival)

