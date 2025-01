“California’s always had our back when we battle wildfires up north. Now, Canada’s got yours.”

The government of Canada has confirmed that 60 firefighters from Alberta and British Columbia have been deployed to battle the ongoing fires in Los Angeles. The feds are also coordinating with the provinces to provide additional resources over the days ahead.

Last week, Quebec sent CL-415 firefighting aircraft to the region (and will send more this week), while senior-level staff at the B.C. Wildfire Service have been consulting directly with CAL FIRE.

So far, 24 fatalities have been confirmed, 16 people are reported missing and over 100,000 people remain under evacuation orders. Multiple fires have been burning in Los Angeles since wind storms hit the region last Tuesday.

