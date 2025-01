A health and safety warning has been issued following a significant blackout affecting Hydro-Québec customers in the Plateau, Villeray and surrounding areas.

Montreal public health has issued a warning about alternative home heating following a blackout that is affecting 51,000 Montrealers this morning. Hydro-Québec announced that a broken transformer in Charland caused the power outage in the Plateau, Villeray and surrounding areas in Montreal.

Montreal public health is advising Montrealers affected by the blackout to protect themselves from the cold, check carbon monoxide detectors (as well as watch for symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning) and keep BBQs and other outdoor appliances outside — including power generators, which should also be kept away from openings.

⚠️ Panne d'électricité | Protégez-vous du froid et des dangers comme le monoxyde de carbone (CO).



❌ Pas de BBQ ou appareils extérieurs à l’intérieur.

✔ Génératrice dehors loin des ouvertures.

✔ Vérifiez votre détecteur de CO.



➡ https://t.co/gswNoMgabL pic.twitter.com/fywUWoagZ7 — Santé Montréal (@santemontreal) January 21, 2025 51,000 Montrealers lose power; Montreal public health issues warning on alternative home heating

For more on the ongoing blackout in Montreal, please visit the Info-pannes page on the Hydro-Québec website.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.