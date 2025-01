The vast majority of Canadians fail to trust the opinions of Jordan Peterson when it comes to Canadian politics.

18% of Canadians say they trust Jordan Peterson’s opinions on Canadian politics

A study by the Canadian Digital Media Research Network has found that 1 in 5 Canadians (18%) say they trust Jordan Peterson’s opinions on Canadian politics. This is similar to the proportion of Canadians who say the same for Elon Musk (19%) and Joe Rogan (18%).

Conversely, 40% of Canadians ascribe “low trust” to the opinions of Jordan Peterson — the psychologist, author and media commentator — regarding Canadian politics.

“When it comes to trust in their opinions on Canadian politics, Barack Obama has the largest proportion of Canadians that give high trust (65%), whereas Elon Musk has the largest share of Canadians that give him low trust (75%).”

