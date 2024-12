What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Dec. 13

Luca Guadagnino’s Queer opens in Montreal theatres

Marie-Claude Fournier’s The Athlete opens in theatres

OFF Dômesicle party with Boston house duo Soul Clap! at SAT

Saturday, Dec. 14

Geordie’s 2Play performance for a young audience at Centaur

Village des Fêtes NDG Dec. 14–15

English singer-songwriter Suki Waterhouse plays MTELUS

Sunday, Dec. 15

Being There Arthur Erickson travel exhibition at the CCA

Hanukkah Market at the Museum of Jewish Montreal

Sweet Relief: Holiday Bake Sale for Lebannon at KazaMaza

