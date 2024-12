The Caravan’s cross-country tour is also accepting nominations for Canada’s Kindest Community, for a chance to win a $50,000 donation to a local non-profit.

The Old Port of Montreal welcomes Santa and the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan on Thursday

The Old Port of Montreal welcomes Santa and his elves as part of the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan this Thursday, Dec. 19. The lit-up Red Coca-Cola truck, which has been making stops in Canadian cities since Nov. 14 and will continue through Dec. 22, invites visitors to take photos with Santa, sample sodas, get their faces emblazoned on collectible soda cans and possibly take home some giveaway items, at Jacques-Cartier Pier from 5 to 7 p.m.

This year, the Caravan tour has introduced the Canada’s Kindest Community contest, in partnership with Community Foundations of Canada. Canadians can nominate kind acts in their community for a chance to win a $50,000 donation to a local non-profit, as well as “a special Holiday Caravan experience” in 2025.

For more on the Canada’s Kindest Community Contest and the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan tour, please visit the Coke website.

