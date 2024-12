Award-winning chef François-Emmanuel Nicol tells us about the passion and the science behind Tanière³’s mind-blowing gastronomical experiences.

Tanière³ x Beyond the Plate: Inside the most renowned and dramatic restaurant in Quebec City

In this episode of Beyond the Plate, I had the opportunity to sit down with award-winning chef François-Emmanuel Nicol at the award-winning restaurant Tanière³ in Quebec City, to learn about how his unique cooking philosophies, focus on Quebec ingredients and avant-guard approach to fine dining (supported by his talented team) come together to create a mind-blowing gastronomical experience.

Produced and Hosted by Heidi Small

Filmed by Emeric Hommey and Pascal Hourriez (On est dans le jus podcast)

Edited by Teagan Lance

Graphic Design & Logo by Alex Chocron

Beyond the Plate by Heidi Small is an experience brought to you by Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove.

