The less educated you are, the more likely you are to have a positive opinion of Donald Trump.

A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that just 20% of Canadians have a positive opinion of Donald Trump, with favourability of Trump decreasing with education.

The study found that Donald Trump currently has 24% favourability among Canadians with a high school diploma, and 23% among college and trade school graduates. Just 12% of Canadians with university degrees have a positive impression of Donald Trump. For the complete table of results, please see page 2 in the report here.)

Favourability of Donald Trump is significantly higher among men (27%) than it is among women (14%).

Overall, 68% of Canadians have a negative opinion of Donald Trump. Net favourability of Trump in Canada sits at -48%.

The study also found that just 5% of Canadians want Canada to join the United States.

Should Canada become the 51st state? Canadians aren't interested.https://t.co/AOd2w2Ih5F pic.twitter.com/BiCeXlqNxx — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) December 5, 2024 Favourability of Donald Trump decreases with education

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 3,003 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

