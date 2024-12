Chrystia Freeland’s resignation has prompted an outpouring of feminist outrage from those champions of women’s rights… the Conservative Party of Canada?

Because in politics, one should never let a good scandal go to waste.

The same party that’s railed against “wokeism,” moved to undercut abortion rights and anything less than rigid meritocracy, is suddenly castigating Justin Trudeau for apparently backtracking on his feminist ideals.

Because when it comes to feminism, what’s more feminist than refusing to accept a woman’s letter of resignation, forcing her to do a job she’s no longer interested in and keeping her around strictly because it looks good?

Another woman deemed "not good enough" for the job, only to be replaced by a man. Welcome to Justin Trudeau’s version of feminism.



No personal accountability for his failures—just throw women under the bus. Because, well, it’s 2024.



