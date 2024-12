Canada, currently ranked No. 3, will face Hungary in qualifying matches at IGA Stadium on Feb. 1 and 2.

The Davis Cup team tennis tournament is bringing matches to Montreal in early 2025. Canada will play its Davis Cup qualifier tie against Hungary — to determine which team will advance to the qualifier round 2 in September — at the IGA Stadium on Feb. 1 and 2, 2025. The Canadian team, who won the Davis Cup in 2022, is shooting for a place in the tournament’s Final 8 for the third year in a row.

In a press release, Canadian captain Frank Dancevic said the team is thrilled to be playing in Montreal for the second consecutive year — they defeated South Korea at IGA Stadium 3–1 last winter.

“There’s no better feeling than playing in Canada, representing your country, and having the entire crowd behind you. We will be counting on the support of the fans in Montreal as we gear up for what we expect to be a hard-fought battle against a strong Hungarian team.”

While Canada is currently ranked No. 3 in the world, Hungary is ranked No. 22.

