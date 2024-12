Just 1 in 3 Quebecers think Premier Legault should run for a third term as leader of the CAQ in the 2026 provincial election.

Majority of Quebecers think François Legault should resign ahead of Quebec’s next election

According to a new study by Pallas Data, a majority of Quebecers (53%) think François Legault should resign ahead of Quebec’s next provincial election in 2026. Just 33% of Quebecers think Premier Legault should run for a third term as leader of the CAQ.

The study also found that just 20% of Quebecers are satisfied with François Legault’s work as premier of Quebec.

« Croyez-vous que le premier ministre François Legault devrait briguer un troisième mandat aux élections provinciales de 2026 ou qu’il devrait démissionner comme chef de la CAQ avant les élections ? »



🔴53% Démissionner

🟢33% Briguer un 3e mandathttps://t.co/Ccx8RzVON1 — Philippe J. Fournier (@338Canada) December 2, 2024 Majority of Quebecers think Francois Legault should resign ahead of Quebec’s next election

Pallas Data conducted the survey on November 26, 2024 with a total sample of 1,093 Quebec respondents.

