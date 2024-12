The premier’s statement follows news that an inquiry is being conducted to determine whether English CEGEPs Dawson and Vanier “did what was necessary to secure their campuses” amid tensions among students over the war in Gaza.

François Legault: “We will not tolerate the Middle East conflict being imported to Quebec”

Premier François Legault said today that “the Quebec government will not tolerate the Middle East conflict being imported to Quebec.” This statement follows news that the CAQ’s Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry launched an administrative investigation to determine whether downtown Montreal’s two English CEGEPs, Dawson and Vanier, “did what was necessary to secure their campuses” amid tensions among students over the war in Gaza.

In recent months, reports of alleged acts of intimidation between Muslim and Jewish students at Dawson and Vanier have reportedly accumulated. Déry expressed concern over reports that professors encouraged their students to attend protests, and cancelled their classes to facilitate this.

As some students at both CEGEPs have reported an atmosphere of fear and intimidation and persistent bullying, the inquiry intends to gage whether the schools “had taken all necessary measures to guarantee the physical and psychological safety of students.”

Legault has previously voiced his disapproval of the anti-genocide student movement in Montreal, stating that he expected the SPVM to clear the encampment at McGill during the early days of that protest.

Le gouvernement du Québec ne tolérera pas que le conflit au Moyen-Orient soit importé au Québec.https://t.co/5RNm7vueMI — François Legault (@francoislegault) December 3, 2024 François Legault: “We will not tolerate the Middle East conflict being imported to Quebec”

