In a press conference today, Quebec Premier François Legault made it clear that he expects Montreal police to remove the pro-Palestine encampment at McGill University.

“Everybody in Quebec has to respect laws. Right now, the encampment is illegal, so we have to respect law and I want to make sure that police officers make sure that laws are respected.”

McGill University has previously stated that the encampment goes against its own regulations. On Wednesday, a Quebec judge rejected a request for an emergency injunction against the encampment, which was made on the part of two McGill students who felt threatened by the presence of the protesters on campus.

A police spokesperson stated this morning that the police presence at the university today is meant to keep the peace between pro-Palestine and pro-Israel protesters, as the latter group planned a demonstration outside the Roddick Gates this afternoon, just a few feet away from the McGill encampment.

