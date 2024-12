Positive opinions of the U.S. among Canadians are now in the minority.

Favourability of the United States falls in Canada following Trump re-election

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, favourability of the United States in Canada has fallen since the re-election of Donald Trump last month.

A minority of Canadians (47%) now say they have a positive opinion of the United States, lower than last measured in May, at 55%. While Americans continue to hold Canada in high regard, at 77% favourability, Canadians’ perceptions of the United States have not fully recovered since 2016.

“Canadians’ assessments of the United States dropped precipitously in the [first] Trump era. Prior to Trump holding office, 62% of Canadians had a positive view of the United States.”

A previous World Affairs survey by Gallup also found Canada to be the most favoured country by Americans.

The countries Canadians view the most favourably are Japan (82%), Italy (77%) and the United Kingdom (76%).

The Angus Reid Institute and the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada conducted an online survey from Nov. 21 to 26, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 1,677 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

