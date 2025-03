It is currently unknown whether the Canadian government will pause the $155-million in retaliatory tariffs implemented on Tuesday.

Two days after the U.S. imposed 25% tariffs on Canada, Trump has paused tariffs on all Canadian goods that comply with the CUSMA free trade treaty, until April 2. CUSMA doesn’t cover goods such as dairy, lumber or alcohol, and MSNBC is reporting that 62% of American imports from Canada don’t fall under CUSMA.

The U.S. is also reducing the levy on potash to 10%, while tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium, which go into effect next week, will not be modified.

Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc shared the federal government response to Trump’s latest move, announcing on Twitter that Canada will suspend the second round of retaliatory tariffs (on $125-billion of U.S. goods) until April 2. The first round of retaliatory tariffs, on $30-billion in goods, went into effect on Tuesday.

The United States has agreed to suspend tariffs on CUSMA-compliant exports from Canada until April 2nd.



The United States has agreed to suspend tariffs on CUSMA-compliant exports from Canada until April 2nd.



As a result, Canada will not proceed with the second wave of tariffs on $125B of U.S. products until April 2nd, while we continue to work for the removal of all tariffs. — Dominic LeBlanc (@DLeBlancNB) March 6, 2025

