A new study by the Angus Reid Institute has found that Canadians are largely supportive of retaliatory tariffs and embargos against the United States. Donald Trump’s 25% tariff on Canadian goods came into effect today.

Canadians broadly support a range of measures including placing a matching 25% tariff on all U.S. exports into Canada (66%), putting a 25% tariff on key U.S. exports to Canada (70%) and placing an embargo on critical exports to the U.S. (65%).

“The proportion of those who support retaliatory measures in response to Trump’s tariffs has grown since January. Canada is expected to respond with retaliatory tariffs on a range of goods, but is stopping short of a tit-for-tat 25% tariff on all American imports into the country. Both measures would be supported by a majority of Canadians. Ontario Premier Doug Ford has mused about cutting off electricity supplies to the United States in response to U.S. tariffs. Two-thirds of Canadians (65%) support that sort of response.”

