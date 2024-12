Today only, Air Canada’s Cyber Monday discounts are available on flights to 180+ destinations worldwide.

CYBER MONDAY: Air Canada offering 25% off destinations in Canada, U.S., Mexico, Caribbean

Air Canada is offering a range of significant discounts today, Cyber Monday, including 25% off flights to destinations in Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean. The other Cyber Monday deal is $100 off flights to Europe, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Additional Cyber Week discounts are also available on Air Canada Vacations packages.

For more on the airline’s Cyber Monday and Cyber Week deals, please visit Air Canada’s website.

