The Inuk singer-songwriter will present a special show called “Uvattini” at MTELUS, with guests including Dominique Fils-Aimée and Patrick Watson.

CONTEST: Win tickets to see Elisapie live in Montreal on Dec. 11

Montreal-based Inuk singer, songwriter and musician Elisapie is performing at MTELUS this month, presenting her autobiographical show Uvattini (Inuktitut for “home”) on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Directed by Émilie Monnet, the show combines music, narration, videos and performance. Elisapie will be backed by seven musicians, with guest performers including fellow singer-songwriters Dominique Fils-Aimée, Patrick Watson and Elisapie’s uncle George Kakayuk from Sugluk, a band from her hometown of Salluit, QC. (Read our Elisapie cover story here.)

Bonsound is giving away a pair of tickets for this special Elisapie performance. For a chance to win, please share the post below via Instagram, and tag a friend in the comments who you’d like to bring to the show.

For more on the show and to buy tickets ($57), please visit the Bonsound website.

For our latest in music, please visit the Music section.