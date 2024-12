“These countries are seen as being the most progressive, inclusive and committed to social justice.”

A study by U.S. News & World Report has ranked Canada third on a list of the top countries with social purpose, seen as being “the most progressive and inclusive” countries in the world.

Denmark and Sweden occupy the top two spots on the list, while Norway and New Zealand round out the top 5.

“A country’s citizens can rally around certain causes they feel strongly about: human rights, the environment and religious freedom, to name a few. Support for these causes can create a sense of cultural cohesion within countries, and help their people identify as having a shared sense of purpose. These countries are seen as being the most progressive, inclusive and committed to social justice.”

The United States did not rank in the top 10.

Top countries in the world with social purpose

Denmark Sweden Canada Norway New Zealand Finland Switzerland Netherlands Australia Belgium

The study also found that Canada has been named the fourth best country in the world.

Top 10 Best Countries in the World



1⃣ Switzerland 🇨🇭

2⃣ Japan 🇯🇵

3⃣ United States 🇺🇸

4⃣ Canada 🇨🇦

5⃣ Australia 🇦🇺

6⃣ Sweden 🇸🇪

7⃣ Germany 🇩🇪

8⃣ United Kingdom 🇬🇧

9⃣ New Zealand 🇳🇿

🔟 Denmark 🇩🇰



Source | U.S. News & World Report — Canada Matters (@CanadaxMatters) September 10, 2024 Canada named among top countries with social purpose

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.