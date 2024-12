Entry is free from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (with reduced holiday hours from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1), and skate rental and sharpening services are available on site.

A new outdoor skating rink is now open at Royalmount mall in Montreal

Royalmount mall has opened an outdoor skating rink in its Urban Park. Entry is free, and skate rental and sharpening services are available on site. The rink is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, with slightly reduced holiday hours from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1 (matching the mall schedule).

On weekends, the rink will feature music (“Golden Melodies” and “Frozen Rhythms”) as well as “Sugar and Sparkle” surprises and treats.

For more on the new outdoor skating rink at Royalmount (5050 Côte-de-Liesse, metro de la Savane), please visit their website.

